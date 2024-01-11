The Great Wardrobe Debate in the United States Senate has ended, or at least for now it’s ended. But it will be back because it is an endless debate what a Senator should wear while on the floor of the Senate. If you missed the most recent wardrobe debate, you may not know that it exploded last September when the dress code was wiped out by order of the Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. Most members of both political parties favor a dress code and the debate got hot and stayed hot for about a month until a majority of the Senate voted the dress code back in. Now there are hints the debate is soon to begin again and get hot again and if we the people do have a vote, say in a public opinion poll, I for one will vote yes, please, keep the dress code because it’s important that the Senate demonstrates dignity.

Walter Jacobson gives his Perspective: