Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Sep 2, 2022 / 11:07 AM CDT
Updated: Sep 2, 2022 / 11:07 AM CDT
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
