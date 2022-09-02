WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Sep 2, 2022 / 11:01 AM CDT
Updated: Sep 2, 2022 / 11:01 AM CDT
Walter Jacobson wonders how the NASCAR race coming to Chicago for the next three years will play out for the city. How will the traffic be? Is it worth the hassle? Walter gives his perspective.
