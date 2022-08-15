WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 / 02:00 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 15, 2022 / 10:52 AM CDT
Walter Jacobson asks how Mayor Lori Lightfoot is doing as a politician. Is she acting responsible and taking responsibility for her actions? Does she show signs of a true leader? Walter gives his perspective.
