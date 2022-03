NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. citizen has been arrested in London for his work as a television producer for a Russian oligarch tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine over the past eight years, particularly in Crimea, prosecutors announced Thursday.

John Hanick, 71, was arrested in London on Feb. 3 in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described as the first-ever criminal indictment charging a violation of U.S. sanctions resulting from Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.