Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about where the most Americans quit their jobs in December, and when we might see inflation cool down.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Ukraine banks and military websites suffering the country's largest ever cyberattack, Facebook updating its corporate values to include "Metamates," Gmail's look changing this spring, and the likelihood we see Wordle eventually go behind a paywall.