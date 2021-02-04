Understanding ‘The Price You Pay for College’ with NYT financial columnist Ron Lieber

As COVID-19 upended daily life, many families wondered why they were writing large checks for tuition, room and board to send their kids off to college for remote classes or very limited in-person connections.

In the first episode of Season Six, uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Ron Lieber, the Your Money columnist for the New York Times, about his new book, The Price You Pay for College. And yes, what YOU pay might be far different from what your neighbor does … even if your kids attend the same schools. Listen to find out why college is so expensive, how Merit Aid can help, what the research says about gap years and why community college for two years might not pay off in the long run.

Like Anne and Tracy on the uh-PARENT-ly Facebook page. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter. Call them at 331-704-0046, or email them at uhparentlypodcast@gmail.com. And check out Anne’s book, POTTY-MOUTHED: Big Thoughts from Little Brains.