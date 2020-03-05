uh-PARENT-ly | Decoding boys: How to help our sons navigate puberty, body image, addiction and the never-ending access to porn

When boys enter puberty, they tend to get quiet, and parents need to interpret their monosyllabic signals. Dr. Cara Natterson is a pediatrician, consultant, and New York Times bestselling author. Her latest book is Decoding Boys: New Science Behind the Subtle Art of Raising Sons. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos with advice about talking to our sons the way we talk to our daughters.

