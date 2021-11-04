The Pursuit of Happiness: How ‘Positive Psychology’ can be a game changer in your family

Human beings are prone to negativity bias. Scientists have discovered that for every negative emotional experience you have, you need at least three positive ones to offset it. A three to one ratio. Feels like a big hole to dig out of, right? Positive Psychology researchers have conducted more than 200 studies with more than 275,000 people and have found that humans have it all wrong: Cars, promotions, grades, or big houses don’t lead to happiness. It’s the other way around. When you are happy, you get better outcomes.

Devin Hughes, author and speaker, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about happiness and how to flip the script on ways to achieve it. They discuss a few simple steps to try each day to retrain the brain, which will produce better outcomes in your family, marriage, career, education and friendships.

