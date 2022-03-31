Whether from headlines or tweets or conversations with friends, the message lately has been clear: Inflation is on the rise.

But the price of gas and groceries is nothing compared to the cost of childcare. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, since 1990 childcare costs have risen 214 percent while the average family income has increased by 143 percent.

Dr. Lynette Fraga, CEO of Child Care Aware, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about what quality childcare looks like and why everyone should care about quality of and access to services.

