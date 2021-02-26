Talking to your tweens and teens: Author Michelle Icard explains how to get the conversation started

With COVID-19 and lots of “together time” at home, there may be more shut doors. This week uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner talk to Michelle Icard, educator and author of a new book, Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen: The Essential Conversations You Need to Have with Your Kids Before They Start High School. She offers ways to start conversations with your tweens and teens without being shut down or shut out. Listen to learn about conversation starters, phrases to avoid and Icard’s B.R.I.E.F formula to get kids talking!

