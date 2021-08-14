Return to Learn: How to prepare your kids to go back into the classroom

More than 55 million children will be heading back to elementary, middle or high school this fall. And after the last year and a half, they might be carrying more than pencils and notebooks in their “backpacks.”

Dr. John Duffy, clinical psychologist and author of Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how to create a smooth runway and transition back into the classroom after months of hybrid or remote school.

They discuss how to build stamina and what you can do leading up to the first day of school, along with things to look for in case you need to find professional help for your child.

