Raising thrivers: How to teach kids the seven character traits that lead to success

This past year has been incredibly challenging for many families, and mental health has really become a top priority.

Dr. Michelle Borba, author of Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how kids can cope with adversity and deal with whatever life throws at them. Through her research, she learned the secret recipe to resilience isn’t good grades or test scores, but rather seven character traits that kids can learn. Listen to find out what sets kids apart and prepares them to thrive and shine, ultimately leading to happiness and great accomplishments.

