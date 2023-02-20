In December 2021 the U.S. Surgeon General issued an urgent advisory regarding the youth mental health crisis in America. The pandemic took an already strained system and pushed it to the brink.

Dr. Lisa Damour, bestselling author of Untangled and Under Pressure, has a new book, The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connected, Capable and Compassionate Adolescents. She joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about common myths about teens’ emotions, how to be a better listener and why distress is crucial for growth.

