As families of high school seniors navigate things like college visits or the “Common App” this fall, it could be helpful to revisit an episode from Season Six.

uh-PARENT-ly co-hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talked to Ron Lieber, the Your Money columnist for the New York Times, about his book, The Price You Pay for College.

And yes, what YOUR family pays might be far different from what your neighbor does … even if your kids attend the same schools. Listen to find out why college is so expensive, how Merit Aid can help and what the heck the “common data set” is and why it’s useful.

