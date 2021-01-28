Back in the booth: uh-PARENT-ly hosts relaunch their ‘absolutely average’ podcast

When uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos left the studio in March of 2020, they thought they’d see each other again the next week. They were wrong.

Now after months of watching the world spin out of control, they’ve figured out a way to join the conversation. (Tracy could use a windscreen on her microphone, but BABY STEPS.) Here’s a quick update before the launch of Season Six.

