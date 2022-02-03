A hard reality: lessons in threat detection and prevention to keep your kids and families safe

According to a recent poll conducted by John Zogby Strategies, 56 percent of adults say concern for their public safety has influenced their decision not to go out. Reports of carjackings and random shootings bombard the news. Just outside of Chicago, two days before Christmas, a mall shooting left four people injured and thousands of shoppers stranded and hiding in the back rooms of their favorite retail stores.

Brandon Rhone, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement and a school resource officer, joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how to mitigate risk and teach kids to navigate the unthinkable. They discuss a few simple strategies for staying safe in the middle of a dangerous situation.

