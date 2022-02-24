The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Will the Feds take a closer look at CPD Chief Talley?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian has asked a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible.

She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, in his own recent filing, began adding conditions to the divorce that would mean changing the couples' prenuptial agreement, and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods.