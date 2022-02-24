The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Will the Feds take a closer look at CPD Chief Talley?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/24/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, Kass & Carlin look at the scandal of ‘Chicago Way’ proportions brewing at City Hall in Chicago (this one over a drug bust involving the CPD IAD Chief’s car and the botched warrant that lead to infamous raid of Anjanette Young’s apartment), Mayor Lightfoot’s new rules for guidance on masks (that she won’t be following,) and they remember one of the best -Jim “Jake Hartford” Edwards. Plus, Kasso wonders when the Feds will take a look at Yolanda Talley. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
