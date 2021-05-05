The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Why is Illinois’ population dwindling while surrounding states are seeing large growth?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/05/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to talk about his research service’s dive into the number behind Illinois’ census tally and the history of population loss in Illinois that has led to the Land of Lincoln losing another seat in Congress. Plus, Kasso answers the question: Is Chicago an honest city?


