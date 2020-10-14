The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Why Amy Coney Barrett’s former law professor isn’t surprised she’s headed to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 13: Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett reacts as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump tapped Amy Coney Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years. If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/13/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s first-year law professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Malta, Douglas Kmiec — appointed by former President Barack Obama — joins the show to talk about Judge Barrett’s legal acuity, the role of a Supreme Court Judge, and why ‘packing the court’ is dangerous and what the Constitution says on the matter.