The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/28/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin consider the virtue of Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot handing out $12million dollars in taxpayer funds in the form of cash cards with the Mayor’s face on them and the start of violence in the city driven by warmer weather. Plus, Jeff sets Kasso straight about nature films and the plight of lemming. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

