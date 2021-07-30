The Chicago Way w/John Kass: While Lolla rages in the park, anarchy takes hold of the streets

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/30/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. In this episode, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools (1995-2001) and candidate for governor and mayor, Paul Vallas joins John and Jeff to talk about his involvement in the Chicago Police Department contract negotiations with the city, concerns about Chicago Public Schools budget for next year, and what is happening on Chicago’s streets -especially the anarchy in the 11th District. Plus, Patrick Fitzmaurice, a retired paramedic field chief with the Chicago Fire Department looks at how first responders feel about Lollapalooza and the throngs of inebriated young people invading Chicago, the dangers paramedics encounter every day in Chicago, and the reality of what people living there deal with on a daily basis. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
