The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When the talking heads chatter, politicians change the subject

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked a judge not to send him back to jail even though he was caught violating the terms of his pretrial release by accessing the internet.

Douglas Jenson's lawyer, Christopher Davis, wrote in a court filing Sunday that Jensen concedes that he violated the terms of his release by accessing a video-sharing website that features misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations and the 2020 presidential election.