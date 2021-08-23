The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When the talking heads chatter, politicians change the subject

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/23/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, John & Jeff look at what President Joe Biden can do to deflect from the failures in Afghanistan, how Mayor Lori Lightfoot can run for re-election in Chicago, and where do Arne Duncan, Kim Foxx, and Toni Preckwinkle fit into ‘City Unmoored?’ Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
