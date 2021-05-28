The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When the levee of violence breaks, who are left to pick up the pieces?

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in crime, during what is typically one of the more violent weekends of the year. In 2016, 6 people were killed and another 65 were wounded by gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/28/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss a contentious City Council meeting, how Chicago can counter the never-ending violence against kids, changing the name of Lake Shore Drive, and whether-or-not he’s considering a run for mayor, himself. Plus, Kasso wants to know what happens when the levee along the river of violence in Chicago breaks, who will remain? And a recipe for grilled chicken that doesn’t involve a beer can.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular