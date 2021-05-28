The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When the levee of violence breaks, who are left to pick up the pieces?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government blocked imports of seafood Friday from the fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions that led to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen last year.

Customs and Border Protection said it will place an immediate hold on any imports linked to the more than 30 vessels operated by Dalian Ocean Fishing, under a U.S. law that bars goods suspected to have been produced with forced labor.