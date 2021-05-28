The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When the levee of violence breaks, who are left to pick up the pieces?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/28/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) to discuss a contentious City Council meeting, how Chicago can counter the never-ending violence against kids, changing the name of Lake Shore Drive, and whether-or-not he’s considering a run for mayor, himself. Plus, Kasso wants to know what happens when the levee along the river of violence in Chicago breaks, who will remain? And a recipe for grilled chicken that doesn’t involve a beer can.
