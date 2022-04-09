The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/09/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, author & director of medical intensive care at Cook County Hospital in Chicago for over 25 years, Dr. Cory Franklin joins the conversation to talk about the crossroads of science and culture. Plus, a hat tip to Alderman Ray Lopez for throwing his hat in the ring for the race to be Chicago’s next mayor. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

