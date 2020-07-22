The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When Madigan is gone, who will keep their eyes on the valley of ashes left behind?

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, listens to lawmakers on the House floor from the speakers podium during session at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, June 28, 2004. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/22/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. The Communicator in Chief of Serafin & Associates, Thom Serafin joins the podcast to talk about the legal troubles that may or may not lie ahead for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in light of a massive federal investigation into a bribery scheme involving ComEd. Plus, Kasso looks at why when people don’t get the leadership they need from their elected officials, they must vote with their feet and leave.


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ below
WGNPlus
Click here to subscribe to The Chicago Way

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular