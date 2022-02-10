The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When local school board meetings are driven into chaos by those in ‘charge’

KALAMAZOO, MI – AUGUST 23: People attend a special Board of Education Meeting on mask mandates for students and staff in Kalamazoo County Schools at the Schoolcraft High School Gymnasium on August 23, 2021 in Schoolcraft, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/10/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, Kass presents some startling audio of school board president in Algonquin, IL demeaning parents struggling to deal with the raising kids during a pandemic and the less-than-clear leadership from elected officials. Plus, Kasso offers advice for Valentine’s Day. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

