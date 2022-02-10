The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When local school board meetings are driven into chaos by those in ‘charge’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/10/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. On this episode, Kass presents some startling audio of school board president in Algonquin, IL demeaning parents struggling to deal with the raising kids during a pandemic and the less-than-clear leadership from elected officials. Plus, Kasso offers advice for Valentine’s Day. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
