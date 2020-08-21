The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When a fairytale becomes a national nightmare

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/21/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, Kasso presents a fairytale playing out on the streets of Democratically controlled cities across America. Professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, Dr. Charles Lipson also joins the conversation to discuss the implications of the 2020 election and dives into why the media downplaying former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith’s guilty plea on charges he altered an official document in the government’s Trump-Russia collusion probe is bad for everyone.

