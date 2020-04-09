The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When a crisis closes churches, why are politicians open for business?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/03/20): John Kass & Jeff Carlin persevere during these trying times to bring you a new episode of the Chicago Way. On this episode, John looks at the icons we turn to in times of crisis. John also offers up an invention for keeping people from touching their faces and Jeff Carlin presents an interview from 2018 with James Beard Award-winning and Michelin starred chef of the late & great NAHA & French inspired Brindille, Chef Carrie Nahabedian. Enjoy!