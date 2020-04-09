The Chicago Way w/John Kass: When a crisis closes churches, why are politicians open for business?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/09/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, John looks at how people deal with being isolated during high holidays and why politics never closes during a crisis. Plus, Jeff Carlin presents an interview with the Chicago Tribune’s Gary Marx about his time in Cuba as the bureau chief there.
