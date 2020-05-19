Listen Now
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: What will the world look like post-pandemic? Scott Stantis checks in from Alabama

The Chicago Way
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/19/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis dials up a Zoom meeting from his home in Alabama to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic response there and what the post-pandemic world might look like. Plus, Kasso pulls back the veil on his Shire.

