The Chicago Way w/John Kass: What will the world look like post-pandemic? Scott Stantis checks in from Alabama

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/19/20): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast from secure locations. This week, editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis dials up a Zoom meeting from his home in Alabama to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic response there and what the post-pandemic world might look like. Plus, Kasso pulls back the veil on his Shire.
