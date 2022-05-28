The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/28/2022): This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss the un-American nature of ‘loyalty oaths,’ why the U.S. needs better leaders, and why no onw is talking about the trial of Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann. Plus, Kasso is $%&*# pissed off at Chicago’s furies…Toni, Kim, Tim, & Lori. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

