The Chicago Way w/John Kass: What is citizenship?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/09/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson joins the show to talk about the essence of citizenship in light of a new ordinance in New York City that would allow non-citizens who are legally in the country to vote in local elections -as long as they have been living in the city for 30days. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
