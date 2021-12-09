The Chicago Way w/John Kass: What is citizenship?

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/09/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson joins the show to talk about the essence of citizenship in light of a new ordinance in New York City that would allow non-citizens who are legally in the country to vote in local elections -as long as they have been living in the city for 30days. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Follow Everything John Kass – JohnKassNews.com

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular