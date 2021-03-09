The Chicago Way w/John Kass: What happens when the ‘Land of Lincoln’ tears down Lincoln from the land?

The Chicago Way
Posted: / Updated:

In this Monday, May 1, 2017 photo. Chicago’s landmark building, Tribune Tower is seen behind a larger version of American realist Seward Johnson’s “Return Visit” sculpture in downtown Chicago. The 25-foot-tall Abraham Lincoln sculpture, right, stands next to another large-scale figure that represents a common man holding a copy of the Gettysburg Address. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/09/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, David Gerlach -president of Lincoln College in central Illinois- joins the conversation with an offer for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to take any of the President Abraham Lincoln statues the city may teardown in the name of progressivism. Plus, when the technocrats come to for you, will you know when you’ve been technologically lynched?


Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way

Share this story

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular