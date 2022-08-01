The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/01/2022): This week, John Kass & Jeff are joined by Rafael Mangual, the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal, to discuss his first book Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most and responded to billionaire George Soros op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that seems devoid of facts but heavy on platitudes. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

