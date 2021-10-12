The Chicago Way w/John Kass: We’re all mutual combatants in Chicago’s Thunderdome

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/12/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, veteran Chicago journalist and proprietor of Suburban Chicagoland, Ray Hanania talks about the way politics & media have changed in Chicago over the decades and asks the question, where are the Christopher Columbus statues Mayor Lori Lightfoot removed? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

