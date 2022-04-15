The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/15/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the co-founder & managing editor The Chicago Thinker and a senior at the University of Chicago, Evita Duffy discusses being a conservative on modern college campus and her work at The Federalist. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

