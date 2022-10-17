The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/17/2022): On this edition, veteran reporter and special contributor to WGN Radio & NewsNation, Anna Davlantes, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to offer a historical perspective on the current state of Chicago’s political, criminal, & legal affairs. Also on the docket, why some in the media refuse to question the Illinois SAFE-T Act and what happened to the bright mayoral future of Lori Lightfoot? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

