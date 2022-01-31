The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Truman the Mule, the great Charles Lipson, and a SCOTUS pick

Karr A. Godfrey, delayed in his spring planting by constant rains, works his faithful mule overtime pulling the plow in Jonesboro, Ga., April 7, 1948. Many a farmer will have to keep his plow going from sun-up to sun down to try to catch up with his planting schedule. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/31/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson to discuss the affirmative action in higher learning and coerce John to tell the story about what happened to his father during the war when the blue-eyed-carabinieri officer broke down the door of his family’s house in the village and the family’s trusty mule named Truman. Pluss, Kasso offers up a memory from a pivotal moment in Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ political career to mark the beginning of Black History Month. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

