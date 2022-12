The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/09/2022): This week, RealClear Politics’ Tom Bevan is here to discuss accountability in polling, what is the heck is happening at Francis W. Parker School in Chicago, Donald Trump’s impact on the future of the Republican party, and the Royals on display. Plus, Carlin admits to being part of the problem. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

