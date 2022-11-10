The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/10/2022): On this edition, veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to unpack the 2022 mid-term elections, look at the future races in Illinois & Chicago, and to offer a cheerful perspective on voter turnout. Plus, Kasso wonders if Rep. Chuy Garcia’s campaign cash smells like Gov. JB Pritzker’s aftershave. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

