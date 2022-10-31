The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/31/2022): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined this week by the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago Charles Lipson to discuss how nationwide violence will lead the a ‘red wave’ on election day, what happens when the GOP retakes the House, and why A Streetcar Named Desire is apropos in our current climate of chaos. Plus, Kasso wonders if Cpt. Queeg’s strawberries were ever found? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

