The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/06/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by John’s younger brother Nicholas Spyridon Kass, a retired American diplomat with over 30-years of experience -focused on Aegean/Eastern Mediterranean issues, to offer some historical perspective on how republics struggle under strife and what lessons we can learn from attempted coups in Turkey. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction