The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The story of ‘Slim the Legman’ and the VP Pinata

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/15/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. In this episode, Liam T.A.X.F. Ford, aka. ‘Slim the Legman’ joins the conversation to talk about changes in newspaper media over the years, working with Kass as a legman, and life as an apiarist. Plus, Kasso wonders where he can get his hands on VP Pinata to distract people from their problems. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

