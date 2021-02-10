The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The political calculus behind the Trump impeachment, as Illinois hyenas laugh at news about the U.S. attorney in Chicago

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/10/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson discusses the logic and calculations behind Democrats’ push to impeach former President Donald Trump. Also on the docket, how “cancel culture” endangers things like the teaching of historic literature without considering the impact on society at large. Plus, Kasso is on the hunt for hyenas on the plains of Illinois.