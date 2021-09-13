The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The legend, Ed O’Bradovich gears up for another season of Bears football

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/13/2021): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. This week, Chicago Bears legend Ed O’Bradovich talks about how he prepares for the best pre-game & post-game coverage on the radio, seeing a competitor not get up after a devastating tackle, and what he expects from the Chicago Bears this season. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here
Subscribe to The Chicago Way