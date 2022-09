The White House is seen reflected in a puddle, Saturday, Sept, 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/03/2022): John Kass & Jeff Carlin discuss the news of the week on this episode including a foreboding primetime address from President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s interesting words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and ‘Ball of Confusion’ that is modern politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com