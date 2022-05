The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss comments of Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr. who has seen first hand the surging violence plaguing the city and what happens when the Furies sink the claws into justice system. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

