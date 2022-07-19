The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/19/2022): Joining the conversation with John Kass & Jeff Carlin, the Peter B. Ritzma Professor of Political Science Emeritus at the University of Chicago, Charles Lipson is here to discuss President Joe Biden’s meet & greet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, explore growing energy issues, and perform a well-being check on the American Republic. Plus, Kasso pays tribute to Chicago police officer Danny Golden and John’s friend Ed Callison. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)

