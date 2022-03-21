The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/21/2022): During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Kass & Jeff Carlin continue to podcast socially distanced from secure locations. Chicago Sun-Times sports reporter & co-host of The Chicago Soccer Conversation, Brian Sandalow, discusses the culture change inside the Chicago Fire FC’s locker-room and how a winning culture can be contagious. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com
