The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/21/2022): On this Thanksgiving edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin offer up some things to be thankful for like friends, family, the bountiful condition state of Chicago politics, and the World Cup. Plus, Kasso wonders if Twitter were a gas station restroom, would we care about the cockroaches’ feelings? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com

